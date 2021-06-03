Niagara Falls police have identified a “person of interest” in Thursday morning’s fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.
Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, is currently being sought by police. He was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia plate ULV3324.
Police noted that Figura has connections throughout New York including Niagara Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston, and Lockport. He may be headed towards the Southern Tier area or Pennsylvania.
Figura should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, immediately contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 286-4711 or 286-4553.
Niagara Falls police are investigating the fatal shooting at Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road.
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. Police responding to a report of shots fired discovered an employee had been shot and killed. The victim suffered a head injury, according to reports from the scene.
