A number of burglaries were reported in the Pendleton-Amherst area last week, and law enforcement agencies believe they may all be the work of the same culprits.
This past Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 7100 area of Pendale Circle.
A man told police that he saw a black SUV drive by and confronted the driver, who he described as a white, blonde female in her 30s. The man further said the woman was on her phone and two individuals, who he guessed were approximately 18 to 20 years old, came running from the back yard between two residences on Pendale.
Responding deputies noticed one of the residences had a broken glass door on the north east side and a wardrobe in the upstairs of the residence appeared to have been rummaged through.
Sheriff's investigators called Amherst Police Department and APD investigators told them that they had also heard of numerous burglaries matching the particulars of the Pendale Circle incident, including three reported on Saturday.
The sheriff's investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
— By Connor Hoffman
