Niagara Falls police are investigating the the shooting death of a 44-year-old city man found dead on the 400 block of Niagara Street Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the area about 5:45 p.m. where they discovered Casey Frank, 44, of Niagara Falls. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
City officials didn’t release any further information.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Niagara Falls detectives at 286-4553.
