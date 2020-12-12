CITY OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Kevin P. Shaw, 29, 6367 Robinson Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and one broken side light on Dec. 9 after a 4:03 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street by Lockport police. According to LPD, Shaw said he didn’t have a license and was put into custody and released on his own recognizance.
• ASSAULT: Darren T. Harcum Sr., 42, 384 East Ave., was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of justice and endangering the welfare of a child on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., according to Lockport police. He was charged following an incident on Washburn Street. Upon arrival, LPD said, Harcum was acting irate, aggressive and belligerent and would not comply with attempts to bring him outside and interview him. Officers said they used a Taser to subdue Harcum, who was then taken into custody.
