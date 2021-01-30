TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• EXPOSURE: Daniel C. House, 64, 701 East Ave., was charged with exposure of a person, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without an interlock device on Jan. 23 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop at a gas station on South Transit Road. According to the deputy, House was pumping gas without anything covering his lower body. Upon investigation it was revealed that House’s license was revoked and he was placed into custody. House was released with a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Austin A. Heideman, 23, 31 Garibaldi Ave., Oakfield, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating out of class, unlicensed operation and moving from a lane unsafely Jan. 16, after an 8:05 a.m. single-vehicle accident on the 7400 block of Tonawanda Creek Road. An investigation revealed Heideman had a suspended permit. Heideman was released with a ticket.
NEWFANE
• HARASSMENT: Phillip M. Clemons, 31, 7032 Wheeler Road, Lockport, was charged with second-degree harassment on Jan. 25 after Clemons turned himself in at 5 p.m. at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 24. Clemons was transported to Niagara County Jail and held for arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.