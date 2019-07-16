City of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Jesse F. James, 24, 65 Caledonia St., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday with petit larceny, unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. A woman reported that someone had taken her lemon tree she had planted next to her porch. James was caught by patrol when they saw him walking west on Genesee Street from Locust Street and he admitted to police that he took the tree, according to Lockport Police Department. He was released upon recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Shannon M. Veiders, 36, 5374 Ridge Road, was charged on Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation after a 5 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. A records check showed that her license was suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. She was released upon recognizance.
PETIT LARCENY: Martin A. Clough, 42, 8752 Ernest Road, Gasport, was charged on Friday with petit larceny and criminal mischief. Police responded to a report of a shoplifter in Ace Hardware. Clough was found with items opened that he allegedly tried to take, according to Lockport Police Department. He was detained pending a court appearance.
ASSAULT: Patrick T. Singleton, 41, 84 Corinthia St., was charged on Friday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. A woman said she was involved in an argument with Singleton and he picked up a lamp and struck her in the back of the head with it, according to Lockport Police Department. He was detained pending a court appearance.
