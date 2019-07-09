City of Lockport
DWI: Daryl J. Johnson, 56, 675 Johnston Drive, Youngstown, was charged Sunday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving while intoxicated, two illegal signal changes and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway after a 3:41 p.m. traffic stop on Niagara Street. A DRE test determined that she was under the influence of drugs, according to Lockport Police Department. She was released upon recognizance.
CONSPIRACY: Thomas E. Stover, 32, 115 South St., Apt. 2, was charged on Saturday with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy. A man reported that he was contacted to pick up a vehicle at 115 South St. to be scrapped and it was found that another man owned the vehicle. Stover was released upon recognizance.
DWI: Richard M. Hoekstra, 64, 8840 Woodside, Clarence, was charged on Friday with driving while intoxicated, failure to use designated lane and refusal to take a breath test after a 11:41 p.m. traffic stop on High Street, according to the Lockport Police Department. He was detained pending a court appearance.
IMPAIRED: Kimberly A. Mankowski, 42, 17 Parkview Court, Lancaster, was charged on July 3 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs after a 3:58 p.m. traffic stop on West Avenue, according to Lockport police. She was released upon recognizance.
