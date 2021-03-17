CITY OF LOCKPORT
• DUI: Daniel M. Munt, 21, 284 Hawley St., was charged with driving under the influence, failure to use designated lane, obstruction of justice, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and illegal signal on March 13 after Lockport police responded at 1:13 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver. According to LPD, Munt fled from them after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and made several traffic infractions before wrecking his vehicle in the parking lot of Lockport Caves on Gooding Street. Munt attempted to flee on foot, but was captured in the same parking lot and arrested. Munt was released with a ticket.
• CONTEMPT: Michael M. Stewart, 37, 184 Green St., was charged with criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing on March 12 after Lockport police responded at 11:05 p.m. to a domestic dispute. According to LPD, the alleged victim said Stewart had beaten her. She also said she had an order of protection against Stewart. Police also filled out a report stating Stewart’s actions were performed in front of a juvenile. He was put into custody and held.
• UNLICENSED: Makala R. Kane, 25, 144 Locust St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a plate infraction on March 13, after Lockport police said they observed her driving without a license plate and performed a 12:07 pm. traffic stop on West Avenue. According to LPD, Kane said she had a suspended license. Kane was released with a ticket.
NEWFANE
• UNLICENSED: Mark J. Bulmer, 54, 6828 Corwin Station, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and using a motor vehicle without a valid inspection certificate on March 9 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a 3:30 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport-Olcott Road. According to the deputy, Bulmer said his driving privileges were revoked. Bulmer was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Shyla M. McLemore, 26, 6181 Keller Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating with a suspended registration, operating without insurance and operating without a valid inspection certificate on March 4 after a 7:24 p.m. traffic stop conducted by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on Lockport-Olcott Road. According to the deputy, McLemore said she knew her license was suspended, and this was confirmed. She was released with a ticket.
MIDDLEPORT
• HARASSMENT: Collin C. Wissinger, 24, 62 Main St., Middleport, was charged with second-degree harassment on March 6 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a 2:57 a.m. disturbance at Wissinger’s residence. The caller said Wissinger tackled a visitor out of the front door. Wissinger was placed into custody and held.
