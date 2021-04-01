City of Lockport
DWAI: Daniel M. Munt, 21, 6138 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with driving while ability impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign, illegal signaling and operating without a license March 29, after a 6:15 p.m. traffic stop for erratic driving on Cottage Street. Munt said he consumed a “Xandy bar” and the stopping officer determined Munt was under the influence of some type of depressant, according to Lockport Police Department. Munt was ticketed.
POSSESSION: Lisa M. Taylor, 50, 7819 Mill Road, Gasport, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance March 29. According to LPD, the charge stems from a Feb. 1 incident in which police found a glass pipe in Taylor's vehicle that later lab-tested positive for cocaine. Taylor turned herself in at police headquarters and was released on recognizance.
DUI: Marcus J. Huston, 39, 150 Gooding St., was charged with driving under the influence, third-degree menacing, third-degree assault and drinking alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle March 31, after LPD fielded a call about a vehicle exiting Lockport Fuel while a woman inside the vehicle screamed for help. Huston's vehicle was stopped by a sheriff's deputy on Clinton Street and Huston showed signs of intoxication, LPD said. The woman was not in the vehicle at the time and was later found on Sunset Drive. The woman accused Huston of striking her face and back and pushing her out of his slow-moving vehicle, LPD said. Huston was kept in custody pending arraignment.
CONTEMPT: Frank Lewis, 73, 48 Waterman St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing March 30. Lewis is accused of threatening a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Lewis was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Casey T. Laskey, 39, 84 Corinthia St., was charged with petit larceny March 18, in connection with a March 17 incident at Runnings, South Transit Road. According to the sheriff's office, store security footage showed Laskey and another person taking $850 of merchandise. Laskey was ticketed.
DUI: Vance D. Wooten, 29, 5026 Walmore Road, Sanborn, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an open container violation, pulling a trailer without a plate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation March 27, after a 6:12 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Road. In roadside breath testing, Wooten's blood alcohol content measured 0.129%, according to the sheriff's office. Wooten refused chemical testing and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Wilson
DUI: Patrick N.L. McIntyre, 21, 525 Applewood Drive, Youngstown, was charged with driving under the influence March 29, after a one-vehicle accident on Youngstown-Lockport Road near Randall Road. McIntyre, whose truck went into a ditch, failed some field sobriety tests, but tested negative for the presence of alcohol and submitted to a blood test recommended by a Drug Recognition Expert, the sheriff's office said. McIntyre was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.