City of Lockport
MENACING: Liandra J. Williams, 21, 134 West Ave., was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment April 11, in connection with an April 9 incident reported to Lockport Police Department. Williams is accused of throwing a large, sharp object at a man and striking his face with her fists. Williams was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Alex G. Lorenzo-Martinez, 30, 133 Reiman St., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, no registration, no inspection and no insurance April 8, after an 11:55 p.m. traffic stop on the 6200 block of Robinson Road. Lorenzo-Martinez's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Lorenzo-Martinez, a non-citizen, was ticketed and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.
UNLICENSED: Tiara D. Ross, 31, 6104 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, displaying a forged inspection certificate and operating an uninspected vehicle April 7, after a 2:40 a.m. traffic stop for a vehicle lighting issue on Ruhlmann Road, according to the sheriff's office. Ross was ticketed.
HARASSMENT: Malika T. Vasquez, 25, 6493 Dysinger Road, was charged with second-degree harassment April 6, after a disturbance at Burger King on South Transit Road. Vasquez is accused of verbally threatening, and striking, an employee, according to the sheriff's office. Vasquez was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Shaquan M. Gibson, 46, 426 18th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 3, after an 11:38 p.m. traffic stop for expired inspection certification on the 5300 block of Lower Mountain Road. Gibson did not have a valid driver's license, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Gibson was ticketed.
Newfane
BURGLARY: David A. Burley, 36, 5655 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree harassment April 7, after an incident on the 6100 block of Prospect Street. Burley is accused of grabbing a woman at her front door and trying to pull her outside, according to the sheriff's office. Burley was kept in custody pending arraignment.
