CITY OF LOCKPORT
• DUI: Jordan J. Sansone, 19, 189 Jackson St., was charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, failure to use designated lane, a felony charge of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and a misdemeanor of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation on April 15 at 1:30 a.m. after Lockport police responded to Washington and Church streets for a report of a property damage accident where the driver fled on foot. Officers said a witness told them a driver appeared to hit a parked car on purpose. LPD was then approached by Sansone who said the suspect vehicle was stolen from his girlfriend. LPD said he appeared to be intoxicated and then confronted the owner of the parked car. Sansone was detained, at which point he admitted to driving the suspect car. After failing sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• ENDANGER: Danielle R. Brechue-Norton-White, 40, 46 Vine St., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on April 14 after Lockport police responded to a welfare complaint. According to police, White said she was watching the juvenile and had been drinking. Police said they observed the juvenile had a full diaper, was wearing wet clothing and that White did not know when the juvenile had been fed last. The guardian was contacted and White was arrested and released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Jeffery S. Hewitt, 31, 1107 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to display front license plate on April 14 after a 12:32 a.m. traffic stop on the 6200 bock of Robinson Road when a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed Hewitt’s vehicle had no front license plate. Hewitt’s license was suspended. He was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Clarence J. Middleton, 47, 119 Nicholls St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to dim high beam headlamps on April 14 after a 2:37 a.m. traffic stop after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Middleton displaying high beam lights while passing in the opposite direction. Middleton’s license was suspended and he was taken into custody and released with tickets.
• UNLICENSED: Zachary T. Peck, 28, 190 Niagara St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation on April 14 after a 3:06 a.m traffic stop on the 400 block of South Transit Road by a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was aware Peck had a revoked license. Peck was put into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Anhchau Q. Truong, 54, 3005 Fendall Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and moved from lane unsafely on April 13 when a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a 11:43 p.m. traffic stop. Truong had a suspended license and was put into custody and released with tickets.
CAMBRIA
• REGISTRATION: Yanique M. Mongeon, 18, 4678 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration, unlicensed operator and failure to dim high beam headlamps on April 13 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a 2:37 a.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. Mongeon had a suspended registration and was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
