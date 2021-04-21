City of Lockport
IMPERSONATION: Lindsey J. Stapleson, 38, 6763 Minnick Road, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation April 19, after a 3:55 a.m. vehicle check by police on Washburn Street. Stapleson gave a false name when asked by an officer, according to Lockport Police Department. Stapleson, the subject of an active arrest warrant, was kept in custody pending arraignment.
ASSAULT: Justin D. White, 38, 184 Lock St., was charged with third-degree assault April 14. White is accused of grabbing a female by one arm and squeezing it with enough force to leave large bruises, according to LPD. White was kept in custody pending arraignment.
CONTEMPT: Jacqueline P. Barrett, 35, 4200 Lake Ave., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt April 12, after an incident on Niagara Street. Barrett is accused of violating a stay-away order. Barrett was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital by Twin City Ambulance after indicating she had consumed a quantity of pills, according to LPD.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Joni M. Printup, 36, 4658 Model City Road, Lewiston, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign April 15, after a 1:39 a.m. traffic stop on the 6000 block of Old Beattie Road. Printup’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Printup was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Richard C. Jones, 33, 5724 Route 417, Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and operating an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle with improper plates April 14, after a 6:50 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Jones’ driver’s license was previously revoked, according to the sheriff’s office. Jones was ticketed.
UNINSPECTED: Earl R. Barger, 31, 193 Park Ave., was charged with displaying a forged certificate of inspection April 13, after a 4:20 p.m. traffic stop on the 5900 block of Beattie Avenue. The inspection sticker on the vehicle Barger was driving belonged to another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Barger was ticketed.
DWAI: Joseph R. Mitchel, 33, 6321 Robinson Road, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and moving from lane unsafely April 11, after a 2:25 p.m. traffic stop on the 6300 block of Robinson Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchel was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNREGISTERED: Shane R. Storms, 32, 177 Genesee St., was charged with operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle April 10, after a 5:20 a.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road. Storms’ vehicle registration is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Storms was ticketed.
MISCHIEF: Julius N. Manners, 18, 133 Lock St., was charged with criminal mischief and auto stripping April 10 in connection with damage done to a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Manners was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Jillian R. Manning, 36, 5823 Meahl Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected vehicle April 10, after a 3:01 a.m. traffic stop for an inadequate muffler on the 6400 block of South Transit Road. Manning’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Manning was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Joseph R. Donelson, 41, 270 Grand St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop April 9, after a 9:06 p.m. traffic stop on the 4100 block of Purdy Road. Donelson’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Donelson was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Matthew W. Page, 32, 28 Waterman St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 9, after a 10:26 p.m. traffic stop for no tail lamp on Wisterman Road. Page’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Page was ticketed.
SHOPLIFTING: Daniel F. Hunt, 44, 5788 Glendale Drive, was charged with petit larceny April 4, in connection with an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Hunt was ticketed.
Pendleton
UNINSPECTED: Joseph L. Wallace, 60, 88 Hedley Place, Buffalo, was charged with displaying a forged inspection certificate and operating an uninspected vehicle April 9, after a 10:20 p.m. traffic stop for inadequate muffler on the 6100 block of South Transit Road. The inspection certificate on the vehicle Wallace was driving was not associated with the vehicle registration, according to the sheriff’s office. Wallace was ticketed.
