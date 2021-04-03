Man held at gunpoint over umbrella
A man with an umbrella wedged at his backpack was held at gunpoint by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on March 31, after the sheriff's office fielded a call about two males near the county courthouse bearing backpacks and AK-47 rifles.
The call came in at 8:58 a.m. and indication was one of the males had on a backpack and what appeared to be a black rifle with its barrel down.
After blocking traffic in the area, a deputy stopped a man in front of Walgreens, North Transit Street, at gunpoint, and ordered him to look away and put both hands in the air. The man touched the black object on his back several times and did not immediately comply with commands, the deputy noted.
Then, according to the incident report, someone in the background said aloud that the object was an umbrella. Upon verifying that, the deputy searched the man's backpack and found no items of concern. The man was released.
The report noted the man said that was the second time his umbrella had been mistaken for a rifle this year.
The second male referenced in the complaint call was not found, the report noted.
City of Lockport
PERSONATION: Anthony F.M. Cross, 31, 16 Bacon St., was charged with false personation April 1 after a 1:14 a.m. New York State Police traffic stop in the area of State Road and Summer Street. Cross, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, gave a false name when asked by a trooper and left the scene on foot. Cross was picked up by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy at which time he gave the same false name, according to the sheriff's office. Cross, the subject of an active warrant, was kept in custody.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Casey T. Laskey, 39, 84 Corinthia St., and Brianna R. Lilley, 24, 6493 Dysinger Road, were both charged with petit larceny March 30, in connections with March 29 incidents at Home Depot and Runnings, according to the sheriff's office. Both were detained for fingerprinting and photographing and released with appearance tickets.
UNLICENSED: Joshua R. Moses, 32, 27 Anderson Place, Buffalo, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to signal March 28, after a 3:29 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Moses' driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Moses was ticketed.
Newfane
LARCENY: Randall S. Snell, 59, 8762 Ridge Road, Gasport, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny March 27, during the course of a sheriff's office query about the cashing of fraudulent checks. Snell was ticketed.
