City of Lockport
CONTEMPT: David M. Soulvie II, 42, 5625 Keck Road, was charged with felony-level criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and second-degree criminal trespass April 3, after an incident on Cottage Street. Soulvie is accused of entering the residence of a woman who has an order of protection against him, pulling the woman's hair and slapping her face, according to Lockport Police Department. Soulvie was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: James O. White, 29, 47 Porter St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey a traffic signal and failure to stop at a stop sign April 1, after a traffic stop on Scovell Street. White's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. White was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Tremek N. Jackson, 19, 79 Fox Circle, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 4, after a 3:08 a.m. traffic stop for inadequate muffler on South Transit Road. Jackson's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Jackson was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Christopher J. Matyjakowski, 26, 8071 Bunker Hill Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign April 4, after a 12:42 a.m. traffic stop on Snyder Drive. Matyjakowski's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Matyjakowski was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Armond E. Kowalski, 28, 112 Isabelle St., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 3, after a 2:49 a.m. traffic stop for inadequate muffler and one rear brake light out on the 6100 block of South Transit Road. Kowalski's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Kowalski was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Robert W. Vail, 35, 626 East Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without valid inspection certification April 3, after a 2:58 a.m. traffic stop on the 6800 block of Akron Road. Vail's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Vail was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Bryan M. Chaput, 38, 219 Kings Highway, Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and passing through a red traffic light April 3, after a 12:13 a.m. traffic stop on the 6400 block of South Transit Road. Chaput's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Chaput was transferred to the custody of Cheektowaga Police Department on a warrant charging seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.
UNLICENSED: Vanessa R. Ray, 26, 6604 Dysinger Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without valid inspection certification April 2, after a 3:30 a.m. traffic stop on Dysinger Road. Ray's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Ray was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Anthony M. McDougald, 27, 92A Gabriel Drive, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 2, after a 12:36 a.m. traffic stop on Hamm Road. McDougald's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. McDougald was ticketed.
Royalton
DUI: Greg P. Smith, 30, 813 South Main St., Medina, was charged with felony-level driving under the influence and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation April 2, after a 12:18 a.m. traffic stop on the 4200 block of Bolton Road. A deputy observed as Smith's vehicle made a wide left turn from Mill Road onto Gasport Road, where his vehicle crossed the center line several times, the sheriff's office said. Smith exhibited signs of intoxication and declined a roadside breath test, and his driver's license was previously revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Smith was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
HARASSMENT: Virginia L. O'Malley, 63, 6237 Drake Settlement Road, Burt, was charged with second-degree harassment and trespassing April 3. O'Malley is accused of throwing bricks into her neighbor's yard and refusing to leave the yard when asked, in connection with an ongoing dispute over property lines, according to the sheriff's office. O'Malley was ticketed.
MENACING: Carl G. Stiles, 39, 168 S. Transit St., Lockport, was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree trespassing March 30, after a 5:30 a.m. incident on the 6100 block of Prospect Street. Stiles is accused of choking a woman and threatening to kill her, while brandishing a large knife, and fleeing into a nearby apartment, without the tenant's agreement, as a deputy pursued him, according to the sheriff's office. Stiles was kept in custody pending arraignment.
NO REGISTRATION: Ryan W. Finch, 38, 3160 Roland Drive, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration March 30, after a 3:55 a.m. traffic stop on the 3900 block of Lockport-Olcott Road, according to the sheriff's office. Finch was ticketed.
