City of Lockport
FALSE STATEMENT: Jessica A. Ortiz, 39, 292 Niagara St., was charged with giving a false written statement on April 7. Ortiz told Lockport Police Department that her husband attacked her on March 18 — a charge that he denied and was nonetheless arrested for — and then on March 23 contacted LPD to say her statement wasn't true. Ortiz turned herself in at LPD headquarters and was ticketed.
GRAND LARCENY: John J. Cuillo, 43, 6997 Walmore Road, Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway April 7, on West High Street. Cuillo is accused of stealing a vehicle valued at $5,000, according to LPD. Cuillo was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
NO REGISTRATION: James Przybylski, 41, 21 South Bristol Ave., was charged with operating with suspended registration, speeding and passing through a red traffic signal April 6, after a 6:22 a.m. traffic stop on the 5800 block of Robinson Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Przybylski was ticketed.
Royalton
UNLICENSED: Brent M. Thurston, 27, 235 Washburn St., Lockport, was charged with driving with a suspended license and crossing hazard markings April 5, after a 9:21 p.m. traffic stop on Akron Road, according to the sheriff's office. Thurston was ticketed.
