UNLICENSED: William L. Teaven, 43, 112 Cottage St., was charged with third-degree aggravated motor vehicle operation July 30. Teaven, whose driver's license was revoked, drove to the county probation office, according to Lockport Police Department. Teaven got a ticket and his car was towed.
Police reports published Aug. 1, 2020
