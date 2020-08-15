Town of Lockport
PETIT LARCENY: Krista L. Koerner, 28, 2445 French Road, East Amherst, was charged with petit larceny Aug. 9 on the 5000 block of South Transit Road. Koerner got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Jordan T. Gandy, 19, 6331 Robinson Road, was charged with second-degree harassment Aug. 11, after a disturbance on the 6000 block of Dysinger Road. Gandy was accused of spitting in a man's face, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Gandy got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Avery T. Halstead, 19, 7131 Northview Drive, and Evon A. Abrahams, 20, 295 Beattie Ave., were both charged with unlawful possession of alcohol Aug. 11, after a 12:05 a.m traffic stop on Day Road. Both possessed open containers in a vehicle driven by another individual, according to the sheriff's office. Both got tickets.
ENDANGERMENT: Jeremy M. Snyder, 39, 889 Fernwood Drive, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing Aug. 12. Snyder is accused of pushing a juvenile and placing his hands around the juvenile's neck, according to the sheriff's office. Snyder got a ticket.
DWI: Bojan Vanovac, 24, 15 Continental Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 13, after an 11:25 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Vanovac was taken to the sheriff's office, where he submitted to a chemical test and was kept in custody pending morning arraignment.
Gasport
UNLICENSED: Nathaniel Carson, 50, 67 Harrison Ave., Lockport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and no/inadequate plate lamps Aug. 12, after a 2:08 a.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Orangeport Road. Carson got a ticket.
