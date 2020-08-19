City of Lockport
DWI: James L. McClain, 35, 11 Monroe St., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to keep right Aug. 18, after a 1:23 a.m. traffic stop on Adam Street, according to Lockport Police Department.
MENACING: Richard N. Bishop, 31, 351 Gooding St., was charged with second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt Aug. 14. Bishop is accused of brandishing a shotgun while arguing with a woman in the presence of her children, according to LPD.
LARCENY: Robert W. West III, 21, 59 Waterman St., was charged with petit larceny Aug. 17. West is accused of taking $40 from a woman’s purse, according to LPD. West got a ticket.
Town of Lockport
LARCENY: Karley M. Austin, 33, 5507 Stone Road, was charged with petit larceny Aug. 15. Austin is accused of taking approximately $50 of merchandise from a shop on the 5000 block of South Transit Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Austin got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: David C. Griffin Jr., 33, 6249 Bayview Station, Newfane, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with expired inspection certification Aug. 16, after a 5:55 p.m. traffic stop on Lake Avenue. Griffin’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Griffin got tickets.
UNLICENSED: Makala R. Kane, 25, 114 Locust St., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle Aug. 16, after a 12:18 a.m. traffic stop at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue. Kane’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the sheriff’s office. Kane got tickets.
Hartland
DWI: Shane T. Hellems, 20, 331 Wood St., Albion, was charged with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to the right of way and making an unsafe turn Aug. 16, after a 3:33 a.m. traffic stop on the 3600 block of Orangeport Road. In post-arrest chemical testing, Hellems’ blood alcohol content measured 0.11%, according to the sheriff’s office. Hellems was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.