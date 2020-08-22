City of Lockport
DWI: Jenenne R. Taylor, 59, 742 Walnut St., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and unsafe backing of a vehicle Aug. 20, after Lockport Police Department responded to a 5:30 p.m. report of a vehicle striking a tree on Walnut Street. Taylor got a ticket.
DWI: Daquan T. McDougald, 26, 6351 Robinson Road, was charge with aggravated driving while intoxicated and contempt of court Aug. 18. According to LPD, an officer found McDougald and a child inside his vehicle outside 70 Harvey Ave. and McDougald was intoxicated. McDougald allegedly violated an order of protection as well. In breath testing at police headquarters, McDougald's blood alcohol content measured 0.09%, LPD said.
UNREGISTERED: Dustin T. Peace, 31, 23 Evans St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration Aug. 14, after a 6:24 p.m. traffic stop by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on Evans Street. Peace's vehicle was pulled over due to expired inspection certification, according to the sheriff's office. Peace's license plates were seized and he got a ticket.
