City of Lockport
RESISTING: Joshua D. Talun, 30, 177 Pine St., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice Aug. 24. A Lockport Police officer approached Talun to put him under arrest on a warrant from Niagara Falls and Talun reportedly gave the officer brief chase on foot. Talun surrendered and was later released with a ticket.
POSSESSION: Kara L. McDonald, 28, 414 Washburn St., was charged on a warrant with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Aug. 24. McDonald was found in possession of suspected illegal drugs on July 24 and lab testing of the seized substances determined they were cocaine in a glass pipe and an alprazolam tablet, LPD said. McDonald got a ticket.
ENDANGERMENT: Jose A. Molina, 35, 31 South St., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a hypodermic needle and second-degree reckless endangerment Aug. 22. Lockport Police Department responded to a call about an unconcealed weapon lying next to an unconscious Molina on his porch about 9:30 a.m. and found a juvenile on the porch with Molina and an unattended shotgun, as well as two juveniles in the home. Molina was searched and an officer found two hypodermic needles, LPD said. The gun and the needles were confiscated. Molina got tickets.
DWI: Dakota R. Govan Styres, 22, 6148 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated and drinking in a motor vehicle on the highway Aug. 22, after a concerned citizen flagged down a Lockport Police officer on Cottage Street at 12:37 a.m. Govan Styres was in a vehicle, apparently intoxicated, and there were two open containers of liquor on the passenger seat. In breath testing, Govan Styres' blood alcohol content measured 0.17%, LPD said. Govan Styres got a ticket and the vehicle was towed.
POSSESSION: Casey T. Laskey, 39, 6035 S. Transit Road, was charged on a warrant with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Aug. 22. According to LPD, in May, Laskey was found with four pills that lab testing later determined were amphetamines.
Town of Lockport
UNREGISTERED: Drake X. McNew, 23, 1040 Fernwood Drive, was charged with driving with suspended registration Aug. 21, after a 9:45 p.m. traffic stop. The suspension is due to an insurance lapse, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. McNew got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Tiffany Lemley, 26, 6367 Robinson Road, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation Aug. 20, after a 6:16 p.m. traffic stop for expired vehicle inspection certification on Robinson Road, according to the sheriff's office. Lemley got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Daniel M. Gawrysiak, 47, no permanent address, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to maintain lane Aug. 11, after a 9:42 p.m. traffic stop on Route 31 by Otto Park. Gawrysiak's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Gawrysiak was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Royalton
DWI: Scottpatrick J. Sellitto, 59, 2495 Main St., Niagara Falls, was charged with DWI on Aug. 25, after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a car in a ditch on Gasport Road about 12:30 a.m. Sellitto could not complete field sobriety tests and declined a chemical breath test, according to the sheriff's office. Sellitto was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
DWI: Brian J. Adams, 38, 1421 Lafayette Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath screen, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to use designated lane Aug. 23, after a 12:54 a.m. traffic stop. Adams was kept in custody pending arraignment, according to the sheriff's office.
POSSESSION: Jonathan R. Wagner, 35, 6394 Rounds Road, was charged with speeding, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, false personation and possession of a hypodermic needle Aug. 23, after a 2:19 a.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Main Street. Wagner got tickets.
