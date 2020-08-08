City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: William L. Teaven, 43, 112 Cottage St., was charged with third-degree aggravated motor vehicle operation July 30. Teaven, whose driver's license was revoked, drove to the county probation office, according to Lockport Police Department. Teaven got a ticket and his car was towed.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Tiara D. Ross, 30, 6104 Ruhlmann Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration Aug. 3, after a 12:06 p.m. traffic stop by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on the 5000 block of South Transit Road. A records search showed warrants out for Ross in the towns of Cheektowaga and Tonawanda, for a traffic offense, but neither municipality would extradite, according to the sheriff's office. Ross got tickets.
UNLICENSED: Ernie Jones, 39, 1285 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding Aug. 5, after a 4:25 p.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on South Transit Road. Jones got a ticket and his vehicle was towed.
UNLICENSED: Nicholas J. Kinmartin, 34, 6654 Errick Road, North Tonawanda was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to maintain lane and operating with an expired inspection certificate Aug. 6, after a 2 a.m. traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy on Robinson Road. Kinmartin got tickets.
