City of Lockport
ROBBERY: Nicole K. Main, 31, 39 Lewis St., apt 2, was charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree harassment Aug. 18. Main is accused of taking $1,200 cash and two containers of medication from a woman with whom she was staying, according to Lockport Police Department. Main was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
RESISTING: Nathan J. Clifton, 26, 324 N. Transit St., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest Aug. 18. An officer attempted a welfare check on Clifton and Clifton did not follow the officer's orders, according to LPD. Clifton got a ticket.
POSSESSION: James L. Griggs III, 35, 29 Browning Ave., North Tonawanda, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway and refusal to submit to a breath test Aug. 17. Following up on a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at the 7-Eleven store on South Transit Street, about 2:25 a.m., officers searched Griggs' vehicle and found an off-white substance and open alcohol containers inside, according to LPD. Griggs was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Elizabeth A. Bursztyn, 33, 6255 Campbell Boulevard, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, refusal to submit to a breath test, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway Aug. 16, after a 12:42 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. Bursztyn was released on recognizance.
POSSESSION: Shianne S. Burrows, 21, 368 Hawley St., apt. 2, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana Aug. 16. Burrows is accused of taking $6.58 of merchandise from the 7-Eleven store on Park Avenue, according to LPD. Burrows was released on recognizance.
POSSESSION: Walter B. Armer, 34, 110 Allen St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Aug. 15. In a May traffic stop in the city, police found a vaporizer in Armer's vehicle and lab testing showed the vaporizer contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, according to LPD. Armer got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Tiffany J. Crawford, 35, 123 Saxton St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and false personation Aug. 15, after a 2:18 a.m. traffic stop by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on East Avenue. Crawford gave a false name when questioned and her driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Crawford was detained for $250 police bail.
INJURIOUS: Tammy S. Seib, 49, 373 Prospect St., apt. 1, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child Aug. 15. Upon a complaint from the property manager about living conditions in Seib's apartment, specifically food, clothing and garbage strewn about the floors, the city building inspector investigated and condemned the apartment, declaring it an unsafe environment. A small child resided with Seib in the apartment, according to LPD. Seib was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
BURGLARY: Ryan Person, 30, 174 High St., was charged with burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and first-degree criminal contempt Aug. 13. Person is accused of breaking a window at the residence of a woman who has a stay-away order against him, and taking $170 and a Playstation remote control from the residence, according to LPD. Person was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
