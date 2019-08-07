City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Niranh S. Woods, 25, 67 Olcott St., was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing and third-degree criminal mischief Aug. 6. According to police, a woman said Woods punched her in the face, choked her and threw her cell phone into the canal. Woods was kept in police custody pending a court appearance.
ASSAULT: Robert E. Spencer, 33, 168 Branch St., was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 4. According to police, Spencer repeatedly struck a woman in the face and abdomen in the presence of two children. He also allegedly threw one of the children up several stairs. Spencer was kept in police custody pending a court appearance.
ENDANGERMENT: Julia E. Reeb, 20, 401 Walnut St., lower apartment, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment Aug. 1. According to police, a man said Reeb struck him in the presence of a juvenile and that her fists came within inches of the child. Reeb was kept in police custody pending a court appearance.
ASSAULT: Bashawn A. Wright, 26, 18 Evans St., apt. 3, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing July 31. According to police, a man said that Wright tried to drag him out of his car, punched him and choked him. Wright was kept in police custody pending a court appearance.
