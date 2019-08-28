City of Lockport
LARCENY: Jesse F. James, 24, 172 High St., apt. 3, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Aug. 26. According to police, James was found in a vehicle that was reported stolen at 24 Waterman St. about 6:45 a.m. James was kept in police custody.
BURGLARY: Jarrell L. Stewart, 27, 4545 Chestnut Ridge Road, apt. 116A, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree menacing and fourth-degree conspiracy Aug. 25, in connection with a Nov. 18, 2018, home invasion on Adam Street. Stewart was apprehended after a police officer caught him speeding on South Transit Street about 5 p.m.; Stewart fled and was eventually stopped in the town by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police. Stewart was additionally charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation and various Vehicle and Traffic Law offenses. Stewart was kept in police custody.
ASSAULT: Christopher J. Baldwin, 25, 10 McCollum St., was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Aug. 23. According to police, a woman said Baldwin struck her face with a closed fist twice, breaking her glasses. Baldwin was kept in police custody.
Town of Lockport
DWI: John W. Murray, 58, of Lockport, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Aug. 25, after a 9 p.m. stop by New York State Police on Dogwood Drive. Murray got a ticket.
DWI: Shawn P. Master, 21, of Lockport, was charged Aug. 25 with driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana Aug. 25, after a 10:30 p.m. stop by New York State Police on Beattie Avenue. Master got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.