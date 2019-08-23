City of Lockport
ROBBERY: Javeon K. Tomlinson, 26, 283 N. Transit St., was charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree harassment Wednesday. According to police, Tomlinson took a cell phone from a woman near 104 Old Niagara Road about 3:30 a.m. Tomlinson was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
LARCENY: John A. Tomaino, 32, of Dysinger Road, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration Aug. 19, in connection with the theft of merchandise from Runnings, 5789 S. Transit Road. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Tomaino fled on a bicycle and locked himself inside an apartment on Strauss Road. Deputies eventually entered the apartment and took Tomaino into custody. Tomaino was jailed in lieu of $500 bail.
Cambria
DWI: Michael J. Crafts, 38, 2708 Quaker Road, Gasport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 20. According to the sheriff's office, Crafts was seen driving about 75 mph on Shawnee Road at about 10:20 p.m. Crafts was found with numerous empty beer bottles in his vehicle and failed field sobriety tests. Crafts' blood alcohol content was later measured at 0.11 percent. Crafts was jailed in lieu of $250 bail.
