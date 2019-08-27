Town of Lockport
LARCENY: Jennifer M. Porter, 36, 188 South St., was charged with petit larceny Aug. 24. She is accused of shoplifting an impact wrench and batteries, valued at $617, from Home Depot, 5730 S. Transit Road. Porter was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $500 bail.
Cambria
DWI: James B. Dickie, 55, 140 Quarry Hill Road, Akron, was charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and various Vehicle and Traffic Law offenses Aug. 23. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a rollover accident on Thrall Road about 6:15 p.m. and found Dickie showing signs of intoxication. Dickie also reportedly told deputies he had not had a license in 10 years. Deputies located an empty beer can and pills that Dickie identified as methadone, a prescription opioid medication. Dickie was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $750 bail.
Newfane
AUO: Brian P. Moody, 37, 2087 Lockport-Olcott Road, Burt, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device Aug. 22. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped Moody for having a license plate that was taped to his vehicle, and learned that Moody's license was revoked. Moody was also required to use an ignition interlock device. Moody was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $250 bail.
Hartland
DWI: James H. Knott, 24, 2695 Transit Road, Newfane, was charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 25. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male knocking on the front door of a Wheeler Road residence and found Knott had crashed into a ditch in the front of the residence. Knott registered a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent, the sheriff's office said. Knott was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $250 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.