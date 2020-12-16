City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Amber K. Rowlett, 39, 374 East Ave., was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child Dec. 14. Rowlett is accused of striking a juvenile in the face, according to Lockport Police Department. Rowlett was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DWI: Charlotte D. Spooner, 50, 223 Church St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, blocking traffic in an intersection, operating a vehicle without insurance or registration and a pair of moving violations Dec. 14. Spooner was found asleep at the wheel at Walnut and Locust streets about 1:20 a.m., according to LPD. Spooner was unable to produce a sample for chemical breath testing, LPD said. Spooner was ticketed.
BURGLARY: Jimmy R. Carpenter, 47, 115 South St., was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief Dec. 12, in connection with the reported burglary of Bottles 4 Cash on Locust Street. Store personnel said a cash register and a safe, both containing currency, were taken. After reviewing video surveillance footage, police went to Carpenter's residence, where the cash register was located, LPD said. Carpenter was kept in custody pending arraignment.
BURGLARY: Cedric R. Carpenter, 26, 115 South St., was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief Dec. 12, in connection with a reported burglary on South Street. The complainant said someone gained entry by cutting through a window screen and took $702, according to LPD.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Michael A. Guarino, 30, 402 Northwood Drive, Buffalo, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation Dec. 10, after a 9:51 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Guarino doesn't have a valid driver's license, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Guarino was ticketed.
Newfane
HARASSMENT: Fandino Wilson, 32, 2709 Transit Road, was charged with second-degree harassment Dec. 12, after an incident at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center. Wilson is accused of punching someone in the nursing facility, according to the sheriff's office. Wilson was ticketed.
