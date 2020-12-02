City of Lockport
ENDANGERMENT: Darnell D. Webster, 34, 31 South St., was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child Nov. 28. According to Lockport Police Department, Webster was cleaning a shotgun in his lower-level apartment when a round went off into the apartment above, where three juveniles were sleeping. Webster was released on recognizance.
ASSAULT: Curtis E. Hunter, 35, 89 South St., was charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing Nov. 27. Hunter is accused of grabbing his wife's neck during an argument, in the presence of three juveniles, according to LPD. Hunter was kept in custody pending arraignment.
POSSESSION: Christopher C. Cheverie, 39, 224 Grand St., was charged on warrants with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Nov. 27. Cheverie is accused of taking a vehicle on Oct. 1 and possessing drug paraphernalia on Aug. 9, according to LPD. Cheverie was kept in custody pending arraignment.
CONTEMPT: Richard J. Faulkner, 22, 1869 Westin Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt Nov. 27, after an incident on Elmwood Avenue. Faulkner visited a residence where an occupant has an order of protection against him, according to LPD. Faulker was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
TRESPASSING: Allen J. Tomaino, 33, 96 Locust St., was charged with trespassing Nov. 29, after he entered Walmart on South Transit Road in violation of a previous no-trespassing order, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Tomaino got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Aaron R. Hatfield, 36, 96 High St., was charged with petit larceny and served with a "no trespass" order Nov. 16, after an incident at Walmart on South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Hatfield got a ticket.
Cambria
MISCHIEF: Ronnie H. Chandler, 34, 1540 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt Nov. 27, after a reported disturbance on the 4600 block of Saunders Settlement Road. Chandler is accused of smashing a window on a woman's vehicle, and violating an order of protection, according to the sheriff's office. Chandler was kept in custody pending arraignment.
