City of Lockport
POSSESSION: Dennis M. Schultz, 29, 36 Spruce St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Dec. 20, in connection with an Oct. 4 traffic stop in which a container of white powder was seized by Lockport police. Lab testing showed the substance was methamphetamine, according to LPD. Schultz was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Devin D. Thomas, 27, 45 South St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle Dec. 19, after a 12:49 a.m. traffic stop on Genesee Street. Thomas' driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Thomas was ticketed.
POSSESSION: Andrew W. Johnson, 34, 42 John St., was charged on a warrant with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Dec. 19. According to LPD, Johnson possessed three packages of laundry soap that were reported taken from the 7-Eleven store on South Transit Street. Johnson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
DWI: Kody L. Mower, 27, 155 Waterman St., Lockport, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Dec. 21, after an accident on the 4900 block of Saunders Settlement Road. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Mower ran his vehicle into a ditch, struck a culvert and came to rest on the center line of Saunders Settlement. In breath testing, Mower's blood alcohol content measured 0.22%, the sheriff's office said. Mower was kept in custody pending arraignment.
