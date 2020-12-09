City of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Timothy J. Roberts, 49, 243 Green St., was charged with petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief Dec. 3. According to Lockport Police Department, Roberts is accused of violating terms of an order of protection and smashing the protected party's bird cage, which allowed two tropical birds to fly away. Roberts was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SUSPENDED: David G. Dexter, 35, 5784 Glendale Drive, was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration, failure to use designated lane and speeding Dec. 3, after a 1:30 a.m. traffic stop on Waterman Street. Dexter got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Kentrious D. Grayson, 18, 91 Cottage St., was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Dec. 1, after a 6:17 p.m.traffic stop on John Street. An officer searched Grayson and found a handgun that was listed as stolen, according to LPD. Grayson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SHOPLIFTING: Kathy L. Carmona, 32, 110 Garden St., was charged with petit larceny Dec. 1, in connection with a same-day incident at Rite Aid on South Transit Street, according to LPD. Carmona was released on recognizance.
CONTEMPT: Joseph A. Scanlan-D’Angelo, 27, 7207 Akron Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Dec. 1, after an incident on Sunnyside Street. Scanlan-D'Angelo is accused of violating an order of protection, according to LPD. Scanlan-D'Angelo was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: David C. Griffin Jr. 33, 6429 Bayview Station, Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without an inspection certificate Nov. 29, after a 1:07 a.m. traffic stop on Main Street. Griffin's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Griffin was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
BURGLARY: Trina M. Hope, 30, 335 Washburn St., was charged with petit larceny and burglary Nov. 25 after an incident at Walmart on South Transit Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Hope was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
HARASSMENT: Bryan M. Beach, 36, 107 Meadowbrooke Lane, was charged with second-degree harassment Dec. 4, after a reported fight at his residence. The man with whom Beach fought requested an order of protection, according to the sheriff's office. Beach was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DWI: Christopher L. Holmes, 27, 268 Chapel St., Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test Nov. 28, after a 12:25 a.m. incident on Prospect Street, according to the sheriff's office. Holmes was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SHOPLIFTING: Brian C. Moreland, 33, 2765 Main St., was charged with petit larceny Nov. 27 after an incident at Tops market on Main Street, according to the sheriff's office. Moreland was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SHOPLIFTING: Tabitha L. DeJesus, 34, 3902 Lockport Olcott Road, Lockport, was charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child Nov. 21, after a 5 p.m. incident on the 3900 block of Lockport Olcott Road. DeJesus is accused of passing all points of purchase with two children when she was confronted by a store employee, according to the sheriff's office. DeJesus was ticketed.
Middleport
HARASSMENT: Michael S. Sargent, 54, 10581 West Shelby Road, was charged with second-degree harassment Dec. 6, after a late morning dispute on Main Street, according to the sheriff's office. Sargent was ticketed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.