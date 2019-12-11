City of Lockport
POSSESSION: William J. Hufford, 47, 16 South St., apt. 1, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Dec. 9, in connection with an Aug. 9 traffic stop during which Hufford possessed a substance that later was found to be cocaine, according to Lockport Police Department. Hufford got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Christian C. Alva, 35, 605 E. High St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 7, after a 3:25 p.m. traffic stop for an equipment violation on South Transit Street. Alva's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Alva got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Robert V. Pippard, 36, 7366 Ridge Road, and Tabitha L. Longfield, 36, 3902 Lockport Olcott Road, apt. 61, both were charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy in connection with the theft of two submarine sandwiches from 7-Eleven, South Transit Street, according to LPD. Pippard, who was charged on Dec. 5, and Longfield, who was charged on Dec. 3, both were released on recognizance.
DWI: Keith L. Ritts, 52, 408 Niagara St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, a right of way violation and refusal to take a breath test Dec. 4, after a 4 p.m. traffic stop on Park Avenue. Ritts refused a roadside breath test after failing field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Ritts was released on recognizance.
SHOPLIFTING: Todd J. McKeever, 37, 346 Green St., lower, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 4, in connection with the Nov. 27 theft of about $7 of merchandise from 7-Eleven, Park Avenue, according to LPD. McKeever was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Joseph W. Donner, 35, 2940 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, operating an unregistered vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Dec. 3, after a 9:15 p.m. traffic stop on Cottage Street. Donner's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Donner was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Richard J. Tomaino, 32, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 8, after an incident on South Transit Road, according to New York State Police. Tomaino got a ticket.
HARASSMENT: Eric J. Gates, 40, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree harassment Dec. 8, in connection with an incident reported to New York State Police on Dec. 7. Gates got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Lynnette M. Czerniecki, 49, 185 Pine St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and cited for having an open container of alcoholic beverage, after a 12:46 a.m. Dec. 7 traffic stop on Lake Avenue. The stopping officer, a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy, searched Czerniecki's purse and found suspected Adderall, for which Czerniecki did not have a prescription, as well as two residue-laden glass pipes, according to the sheriff's office. Czerniecki was detained for $250 police bail.
UNLICENSED: Douglas F. Boudreau, 50, 7987 Telegraph Road, Gasport, was charged with second-degree aggravated motor vehicle operation and failure to use a turn signal Dec. 5, after an 8:59 p.m. traffic stop on Rochester Road. Boudreau's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Boudreau got a ticket.
LARCENY: Sara Gonzalez, 55, of Lockport, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny (involving a credit card) Dec. 5, in connection with an incident reported to New York State Police on Nov. 26. Gonzalez got a ticket.
DWI: Shane S. Zaharkin, 23, of Sanborn, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 5, after an 11:03 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on Robinson Road. Zaharkin got a ticket.
