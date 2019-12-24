City of Lockport
DWI: Tyrone L. Clay, 50, 288 Willow St., apt. 64, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 19, after an 11:55 p.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. In breath testing, Clay's blood alcohol content measured 0.11%, according to Lockport Police Department. Clay was released on recognizance.
RESISTING: Philip A. Jones, 26, 37 Walnut St., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration Dec. 19. Jones, the subject of an active arrest warrant, was stopped on Church Street and when told he was under arrest, Jones began to run, according to LPD. Jones was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
MISCHIEF: Steven A. O'Connor, 25, 6593 Parkwood Drive, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering Dec. 18. O'Connor is accused of slashing tires on a vehicle and putting sugar in its gas tank, according to LPD. O'Connor was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Kyle D. Ball, 24, 35 Beattie Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and failure to use a designated lane Dec. 16, after an 11:53 p.m. traffic stop on Beattie Avenue. Ball's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Ball got a ticket.
UNAUTHORIZED: Joseph W. Donner, 35, 2940 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner's consent Dec. 16. An Amherst resident reported to Amherst Police Department that Donner was using the vehicle without the owner's permission. A Lockport officer found the vehicle while patrolling in the area of Locust and Genesee streets and charged Donner. Donner was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: McKenna R. Becken, 299 W. Caledonia St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and operating a motor vehicle without inspection certification Dec. 16, after a 12:10 a.m. traffic stop on Hawley Street. Becken's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Becken got a ticket.
MENACING: Richard C. Enderby, 40, 146 Walnut St., apt. C, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing Dec. 15. Enderby is accused of choking a woman during an argument, in the presence of children, according to LPD. Enderby was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
UNLICENSED: Tiffany J. Crawford, 36, 123 Saxton St., lower, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 15, after a 3:55 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Street. Crawford's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Crawford got a ticket.
NO INSPECTION: James A. Robinson, 55, 39 Dayton St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle without inspection certification and using a false inspection certificate Dec. 14, after a 9:18 a.m. traffic stop on West Avenue. The inspection ticket on Robinson's vehicle belonged to another vehicle, according to LPD. Robinson got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Alfredo Torres, 28, 362 East Ave., was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury Dec. 14. Torres is accused of punching someone in the face at Gonzo's bar, according to LPD. Torres was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Ryan D. Peters, 22, 8935 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 14, after a 3:14 a.m. traffic stop on North Transit Street. Peters failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, according to LPD. Peters was released on recognizance.
SHOPLIFTING: Michael J. Smith, 27, 62 Bright St., apt. 2, was charged with petit larceny Dec. 12, after an incident at 7-Eleven on South Transit Street. Smith is accused of taking roughly $12 of merchandise, according to LPD.
HARASSMENT: Donald KP Brooks, 25, 182 N. Transit St., apt. 3, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment Dec. 11. Brooks is accused of threatening a woman and her children via text message, according to LPD. Brooks was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Darmaine Ubiles, 33, 660 Minnesota Ave., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 22, after a 12:08 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Ubiles' driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
DWI: Jon R. Downey, 47, of Gasport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 22, after a traffic stop on Rochester Road, according to New York State Police. Downey got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Desera L. Redlein, 46, of Barker, was charged with fifth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug Dec. 21, after a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop on Rochester Road, according to New York State Police. Redlein was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
DWI: Keith P. McColpin, 51, of Imperial, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 21, after a traffic stop at South Transit Road and Shimer Drive, according to New York State Police. McColpin was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Pendleton
DWI: Michael J. Bergey, 41, 4705 Isherwood Drive, Niagara Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 22, after a 12:57 a.m. traffic stop on Fiegle Road. In breath testing, Bergey's blood alcohol content measured 0.17%, according to the sheriff's office. Bergey was detained for $250 police bail.
