City of Lockport
ASSAULT: Jeremy M. Healey, 36, 72 Irving St., upper, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child Dec. 23. Healey is accused of punching a woman in the presence of three children, according to Lockport Police Department. Healey was released on recognizance.
LARCENY: Joshua Z. Chandler, 18, 197 Pine St., apt. 1B, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest Dec. 21. When a police officer approached Chandler, the subject of an active arrest warrant, on Erie Street, Chandler fled, according to LPD. After his capture, Chandler was also charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the theft of a 2016 Nissan Rogue Black. Chandler was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
Newfane
DWAI: Katelyn A. Geer, 22, 5957 E. Main St., Olcott, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, moving from lane unsafely, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana Dec. 24, after a 12:08 a.m. traffic stop on Collard Avenue. Through Drug Recognition evaluation, Geer was found to be under the influence of drugs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. During a search, Geer was found with a Xanax pill, miscellaneous unidentified pills, a hollow pen containing white powdery residue and a quantity of green leafy material, the sheriff's office said. Geer was detained for $250 bail.
DWI: Kasey L. Hayes, 21, 158 Chapel St., Lockport, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to use designated lane, moving from lane unsafely and operating an unregistered motor vehicle Dec. 22, after a 5:05 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. In roadside breath testing, Hayes' blood alcohol content measured 0.13 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Hayes was detained for $250 bail.
