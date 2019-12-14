Town of Lockport
DWI: Joshua G. Blatchley, 30, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration Dec. 12, after a 6:19 p.m. traffic stop by New York State Police on Locust Street Extension. Blatchley was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Christopher D. Carlson, 33, 6375 Sherman Drive, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 11, after a 2:31 a.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. Carlson's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Carlson got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: William B. Ross, 67, 3902 East River Road, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and displaying a forged inspection certificate Dec. 10, after a 12:36 p.m. traffic stop on Dysinger Road. Ross' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Ross got a ticket.
CONTEMPT: Fernando J. Martinez, 24, of Lockport, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Dec. 9. Martinez was taken into custody on Strauss Road and detained for $5,000 bail, according to New York State Police.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Marisa L. Woods, 34, 92 Corinthia St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and failure to dim headlamps Dec. 10, after a 12:23 a.m. traffic stop on Jacques Road. Woods' driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Woods was detained for $250 police bail.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: Matthew R. Blain, 27, 8706 Lake Road, Barker, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation and speeding Dec. 10, after a 1:38 p.m. traffic stop on Bradley Road. Blain's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Blain got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.