Town of Lockport
TRESPASSING: Andre L. Roberts, 27, of Lockport, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny Dec. 28, in connection with a reported incident on Tonawanda Creek Road, according to New York State Police. Roberts got a ticket.
DWI: Gerald Schuh III, 31, 345 Washburn St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 28, after a 3:33 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. In preliminary breath testing, Schuh's blood alcohol content measured 0.17 percent, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Adam D. Hudson, 43, 4814 Cottage Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 27, after an 11:18 p.m. traffic stop on Fisk Road. Hudson's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Hudson got a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.