City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Makala R. Kane, 25, 144 Locust St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 9, after a 2:14 a.m. traffic stop for failure to keep right on Washburn Street. Kane's driver's license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Kane was ticketed.
DUI: Qadir G. Williams, 22, 175 South St., was charged with driving under the influence, operating with suspended registration, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the roadway and stopping on the roadway Feb. 6, after LPD fielded a 5 a.m. report of a man sleeping at the wheel on Lincoln Avenue. Williams failed field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Williams was ticketed.
DUI: Cody J. Carson, 31, 2763 West Ave., Newfane, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 6, after a 1:50 a.m. traffic stop for no head lights and no tail lights. Carson failed field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Carson was ticketed.
DUI: Caquan L. Palmer, 33, 212 Price St., was charged with driving under the influence, failure to use designated lane and operating without an inspection certificate Feb. 5, after LPD fielded an 11 p.m. report of a motor vehicle accident on High Street. Palmer, whose vehicle was found on South Transit Street, said he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a street sign. Palmer failed field sobriety tests, according to LPD. Palmer was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Theresa L. Kathke, 42, 283 Crestwood Drive, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle with suspended registration Feb. 7, after a 1:42 a.m. traffic stop on Robinson Road. Kathke's driving privileges are currently suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Kathke was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Matthew W. Page, 32, 28 Waterman St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 7, after a 4:56 p.m traffic stop on Robinson Road. Page's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Page was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Zachery K. Barrand, 37, 2922 Niagara St., Sanborn, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without a required interlock device and operating with suspended registration Feb. 6, after a 3:11 a.m. traffic stop on the 5900 block of South Transit Road. Barrand's driver's license was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Barrand was ticketed.
SUSPENDED: Yesenia Quiles, 43, 131 Caledonia St., was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Feb. 6, after a 1:41 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Quiles' vehicle registration is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Quiles was ticketed.
LARCENY: Patrick T. Singleton, 43, 84 Corinthia St., was charged with petit larceny Feb. 5, in connection with a 4 p.m. incident at Home Depot, South Transit Road. Singleton, who was tracked down at his residence, is accused of taking a DeWalt blower-trimmer combo tool valued at $299, according to the sheriff's office. Singleton was ticketed.
DUI: Jason M. Miller, 45, 6848 Hatter Road, Newfane, was charged with driving under the influence, driving into oncoming traffic and refusing a roadside breath test Feb. 4, after an 8:41 p.m. traffic stop on the 6000 block of Ridge Road. Miller failed field sobriety tests and was unable to submit to breath testing before or after his arrest, according to the sheriff's office. Miller was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Dillon S. Smith, 29, 277 Washburn St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 2, after a 1:18 a.m. traffic stop for unsafe starting at the corner of Robinson Road and Beattie Avenue. Smith possessed a non-driver ID only and it was revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Smith was ticketed.
Pendleton
DUI: Curtis H. Berg, 57, 4082 Lockport Road, Lockport, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 6, after the sheriff's office fielded an 11:11 a.m. call about an intoxicated driver. Berg's vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road due to the rear view mirror being obstructed by large objects hanging from it, according to the sheriff's office. Berg failed field sobriety and roadside breath tests and in later testing his blood alcohol content measured 0.15%, the sheriff's office said. Berg was ticketed.
