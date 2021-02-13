City of Lockport
DUI: Jonathan DL Szymanski, 18, 46 John St., was charged with driving under the influence, obstructing traffic at an intersection and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs on Feb. 12, after Lockport Police Department fielded a 2:25 a.m. report of a sleeping driver at East Avenue and Washburn Street. When attempts to awaken Szymanski failed, an officer broke the front driver's side window, according to LPD. Breath testing showed no presence of alcohol, the department added. Szymanski was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Zachery T. Bennett, 29, 19 Klaus St., Buffalo, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without an inspection certificate or vehicle registration, and failure to notify authorities of an address change Feb. 10, after a 1:09 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Bennett's vehicle was pulled over because it didn't have a license plate, according to LPD. Bennett was charged and released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Travis A. Vincent, 27, 5314 Chestnut Road, Newfane, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and driving on the wrong side of the road Feb. 6, after a 6:51 p.m. traffic stop on the 6200 block of Ridge Road. A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy initiated the stop after seeing Vincent's vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic. Vincent told the deputy he saw a deer and thought it would run onto the road. Vincent's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Vincent was ticketed.
