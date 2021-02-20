CITY OF LOCKPORT
OBSTRUCTION: Derek M. Ficarra, 48, 26 Pennsylvania Ave., was charged with second-degree obstruction, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 17 after Lockport police observed him walking along Washburn Street and performed a warrant check. According to LPD, Ficarra had an arrest warrant stemming from a Nov. 25 incident. Lockport police said they tried to stop Ficarra, but he ran before they could, but was found at 1:15 a.m. on Walnut Street hiding behind a bush. Ficarra was released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
CHARGED: Garrett J. Oliver, 39, 64 Cottage St., was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 14 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 6:20 p.m. to Walmart on South Transit Road on a report of shoplifting. The deputy said he located Oliver and detained him in a parking lot along South Transit Road, and transported him back to Walmart where he was identified by staff. The total value of merchandise taken was $51.46. Oliver was released with a ticket.
CHARGED: Caitlin E. McHenry, 23, 2657 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 14 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 7:42 p.m. to Walmart on South Transit Road where McHenry was detained. Walmart staff said McHenry stole $193.64 worth of merchandise. McHenry was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
NEWFANE
DUI: Jessica A. Rozicki, 31, 6040 Condren Road, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and speed not reasonable and prudent on Feb. 8 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call at 10:07 p.m. of a vehicle off the roadway and stuck in the snow. According to the deputy, Rozicki appeared lethargic and was slow to respond to requests. The deputy asked her to perform field sobriety tests after which she was taken into custody. A Breathalyzer test showed a 0.00% for blood alcohol content. Rozicki was released with a ticket.
