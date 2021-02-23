CITY OF LOCKPORT
• HARASSMENT: Stephen G. Bell, 54, 45 Ontario St., was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing and second-degree trespassing on Feb. 18 after Lockport police located him at his home at 11:50 p.m. in response to an incident on Feb. 6. Bell was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
UNLICENSED: Brandon A. Gruber, 23, 6355 Robinson Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operation a vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an un-insured motor vehicle, operating an un-inspected motor vehicle and no front license plate on Feb. 13 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a 11:58 p.m. traffic stop at the 5900 block of South Transit Road. Investigation revealed Gruber had a suspended drivers license, the vehicle’s registration was also suspended, the vehicle was un-insured and the inspection sticker was expired. Gruber was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
NEWFANE
• CHARGED: Glenn L. Farris, 39, 2149 Transit Road, Burt, was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 13 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 1:39 p.m. to Tops on Main Street on a report of shoplifting. According to the deputy, an employee saw Farris take an item and put it in his jacket, then exit the store. The property was valued at $23.44. Fariss was released with a ticket.
PENDLETON
• UNLICENSED: Damian Gonzalez-Romero, 41, 6142 Ruhlmann Road, Lockport, was charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate exhaust system on Feb. 14 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed loud exhaust noises coming from Gonzalez-Romero’s vehicle and conducted at 3:59 a.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. According to the deputy, investigation revealed Gonzalez-Romero to possess a revoked drivers license. He was placed into custody and released with a ticket.
CAMBRIA
• DUI: Sean P. Dolan, 22, 1477 Kingston Avenue, North Tonawanda, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing a Breathalyzer test on Feb. 16 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy reported at 12:39 a.m. to a vehicle in a ditch on Townline Road. According to NCSO, Dolan said he had two beers prior to operation, and a third after getting stuck in the ditch. The deputy administered field sobriety tests, which indicated intoxication. Dolan refused the Breathalyzer test twice and was taken into custody.
