CITY OF LOCKPORT
• DUI: Cody R. Mitravich, 27, 236 Prospect St., was charged with driving under the influence, moving from a lane unsafely and speeding on Feb. 19 after Lockport police responded at 10:50 p.m. to a report of property damage on the 200 block of Niagara Street. Several bushes were damaged in the front lawn of the address, according to LPD. Officers said Mitravich appeared intoxicated and stated he’d had four beers earlier in the day. Mitravich was taken into custody and submitted to a Breathalyzer test which showed a 0.19% blood alcohol content. He was released with a ticket.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• UNLICENSED: Nicholas D. Martone, 36, 725 Anglewood Avenue, Tonawanda, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration on Feb. 20 after a 1:08 a.m. traffic stop conducted by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on the 5700 block of South Transit Road. According to NCSO, the vehicle Martone was operating had a suspended registration, and his license was also suspended. Martone was released with tickets.
• UNREGISTERED: Kevin G. Hedden, 22, 515 Locust St., was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration on Feb. 20 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1:35 a.m. to assist with a traffic stop conducted on the 5900 block of Robinson Road. According to NCSO, the registration of the vehicle Hedden was operating was suspended. Hedden was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
• UNLICENSED: Tremek N. Jackson, 18, 79 Fox Circle, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, operating with a license restrictions violation on Feb. 19 after a 12:44 a.m. traffic stop conducted by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on the 5800 block of Snyder Drive. According to NCSO, Jackson was driving on a suspended drivers license. Jackson was put into custody and released with a ticket.
• CHARGED: Charlotte E. Butyneski, 48, 20 South Lane, North Tonawanda, was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 17 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 12:51 p.m. to Walmart on South Transit Road for a report of shoplifting. Walmart staff said Butyneski was observed removing security wraps off items and scanning only a portion of the items he had at the self-check out before leaving. The value of the unpaid merchandise was $120.97. Butyneski was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
ROYALTON
• UNLICENSED: Jacob W. Patterson, 25, 9 Idlebrook Drive, Cheektowaga, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, operation of an un-inspected vehicle on Feb. 18 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Patterson’s vehicle, which matched the description of a suspect vehicle from a criminal mischief call on the 8600 block of Lake Road. Investigation revealed Patterson had a suspended license and the vehicle was uninspected. Patterson was released with a ticket.
