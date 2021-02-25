City of Lockport
UNREGISTERED: Michael J. Seager, 40, 2680 Van Horn Ave., Newfane, was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Feb. 24, after a 10:31 a.m. traffic stop on Main Street. Seager was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Brenda L. Stover, 36, 3574 Carmen Road, Middleport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to signal and failure to keep right Feb. 23, after an 11:48 p.m. traffic stop on Clinton Street. Stover was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
UNLICENSED: John R. Finegan, 29, 6440 Rapids Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and operating an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle Feb. 16, after a 10:13 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Finegan's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Finegan was ticketed.
UNREGISTERED: Randy T. Curtis, 59, 253 Hawley St., was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Feb. 13, after a 9:07 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Curtis was ticketed by the sheriff's office.
UNLICENSED: Matthew J. Deshong, 40, 6773 Rapids Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 13, after a 3:36 a.m. traffic stop for driving without headlights on North Transit Road. Deshong's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Deshong was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Matthew J. Hamm, 28, 26 West High St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without a valid inspection certificate Feb. 11, after a 4:01 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. Hamm was ticketed by the sheriff's office.
Newfane
DWI: Shayna Brantley, 34, 6533 Lake Road, Appleton, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use designated lane and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath screen Feb. 20, after the sheriff's office fielded a 4:38 a.m. call about a vehicle in the ditch on the 3400 block of Coomer Road. Brantley exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication and was kept in custody pending arraignment, according to the sheriff's office.
UNLICENSED: Christopher L. Holmes, 27, 268 Chapel St., Lockport, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and operating without a valid inspection certificate Feb. 14. after a 3:55 p.m. traffic stop on Lockport Olcott Road. Holmes' driver's license was previously revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Holmes was ticketed.
Royalton
UNLICENSED: Brenden T. Eshelman, 27, 2685 Hess Road, Appleton, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 14, after a 6:38 p.m. traffic stop on Gasport Road. Eshelman's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Eshelman was ticketed.
Pendleton
UNLICENSED: Dino J. Callara, 53, 11333 Slade Road, Medina, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating at unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to keep right and failure to use designated lane Feb. 12, after a 12:59 a.m. traffic stop on Lockport Road. The stopping deputy estimated Callara's driving speed was 70 mph and Callara's driver's license was previously revoked, according to the sheriff's office. Callara was ticketed.
Somerset
MISCHIEF: Donald L. Cordova, 38, 2217 Town Line Road, Darien Center, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree auto stripping Feb. 18, in connection with damage done to a vehicle on the 8600 block of Lake Road, according to the sheriff's office. Cordova was processed and turned over to Cheektowaga Police Department to face unrelated charges.
