Wilson
UNLICENSED: Kerry E. Donohue, 40, 205 Kelvin Drive, Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating without a valid inspection certificate Feb. 12, after a 6:13 p.m. traffic stop on New Road. Donohue was ticketed by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Cambria
UNLICENSED: Gerald J. Kelly, 61, 2012 LaSalle Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with suspended registration Feb. 19, after a 2:07 a.m. traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road. Kelly was ticketed by the sheriff's office.
UNLICENSED: Mikela Q. Moore, 30, 1551 Willow Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Feb. 13, after a 4:54 a.m. traffic stop for no tail lights on Lockport Road. Moore was ticketed by the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.