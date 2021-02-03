City of Lockport
ENDANGERMENT: Jeremy M. Erle, 44, 243 South St., was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon, endangering a child's welfare, second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment Jan. 29, in connection with a domestic incident reported to Lockport Police Department on Nov. 4. Erle is accused of preventing three people, including a juvenile, from leaving residential property and pointing a BB gun at a Lockport police officer. Erle was kept in custody pending arraignment.
SHOPLIFTING: Andrew W. Johnson, 34, 42 John St., was charged with petit larceny and second-degree harassment Feb. 1, after an incident at the 7-Eleven store on Park Avenue. An employee told police that she observed Johnson trying to take merchandise and when she confronted him, he struck her in the chest and left the store without the merchandise. Security footage showed Johnson swung an arm at the employee, LPD said. Once in custody, Johnson was additionally charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, in connection with an Oct. 1 incident in which Johnson was found in possession of two residue-laded glass pipes, LPD said. Johnson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
POSSESSION: Charles B. Roberts, 31, 17 Dayton St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Jan. 31, in connection with a Nov. 19 incident in which Roberts was found in possession of a residue-laden glass pipe, according to LPD. Roberts was ticketed.
ASSAULT: Myquaveon D. Jones, 18, 27 Saxton St., was charged with third-degree assault Jan. 30, in connection with a Dec. 9 incident. Jones is accused of punching a man in the face and breaking the man's jaw, according to LPD. Jones was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Shelby M. McElwain, 26, 5926 Locust St., was charged with petit larceny Jan. 29, after an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road. McElwain is accused of trying to take merchandise valued at $97 by hiding it in her purse, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. McElwain was ticketed.
SHOPLIFTING: Alicia M. McCollum, 35, 2149 Transit Road, Burt, and Dwight R. Williams, 42, 82 Pound St., Lockport, were charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy Jan. 29, after an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road. McCollum and Williams were ticketed after they were unable to produce a receipt for merchandise valued at $563 that was in their cart in the store parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.
Royalton
DUI: Michael J. Dreilling, 37, 216 E. State St., Albion, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs Jan. 28, after a 3:50 a.m. single-vehicle accident on the 9400 block of Rochester Road. Dreilling told a responding sheriff's deputy that he swerved to avoid a deer. Dreilling failed field sobriety tests and after breath testing turned up 0% blood alcohol content the deputy determined Dreilling was under the influence of medication, according to the sheriff's office. Dreilling was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
HARASSMENT: Phillip M. Clemons, 31, 7032 Wheeler Road, Lockport, was charged with second-degree harassment Jan. 25. Clemons is accused of threatening to kill a woman during a dispute, according to the sheriff's office. Clemons was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Wilson
DUI: Zacharee R. Franczyk, 35, 2403 S. 25th St., Fort Pierce, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence and obstructing justice Jan. 27, after a traffic stop for moving from lane unsafely near Dorwood Park manufactured housing park. Franczyk failed field sobriety tests and was unable to submit to roadside breath testing, according to the sheriff's office. He was charged after repeating pulling his arms away from a deputy, the sheriff's office added. Franczyk was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Cambria
HARASSMENT: Aaron Weaver, 36, 4990 Upper Mountain Road, Lockport, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief Jan. 30. Weaver is accused of punching a man in the head and slamming him to the ground, causing the man's phone to break, according to the sheriff's office. Weaver was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.