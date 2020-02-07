City of Lockport
METH: David M. Vogel, 40, 274 Washburn St., was charged with third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Feb. 3. The charges were levied after investigation of a Sept. 18 fire that officials suspected was caused by an explosion in a meth lab, according to Lockport Police Department. Vogel was detained pending a court appearance.
POSSESSION: Tabitha L. Longfield, 35, 3902 Lockport Olcott Road, apt. 61, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Jan. 29, after an incident on the 200 block of Genesee Street. Longfield was found with various drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to LPD. Longfield was detained pending a court appearance.
HARASSMENT: Richard A. Ortiz, 47, 292 Niagara St., apt. 1, was charged with second-degree harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child Jan. 28. Ortiz is accused of spitting at and throwing a cupful of cigarette ash in a woman's face, in the presence of children, according to LPD. Ortiz was detained pending a court appearance.
ASSAULT: Danny L. Smith Jr., 30, 181 Washburn St., was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury Jan. 27. Smith is accused of physically attacking a man outside Eastern Niagara Hospital while the man was in a verbal dispute with a woman, according to LPD. Smith was released on recognizance.
UNLICENSED: Justin D. Deho, 37, 8135 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Jan. 27, after a 12:50 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. Deho's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Deho got a ticket.
IMPAIRED: Lacy R. Dainotto, 19, 181 Washburn St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and unauthorized use of motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Jan. 26, after a 5:39 p.m. traffic stop on Willow Street. LPD fielded a tip about an intoxicated driver on Washburn Street, then a report about the driver striking a parked vehicle on Washburn and colliding with a moving vehicle at Pine and Willow streets. After roadside breath testing turned up a blood alcohol content measurement of 0%, a drug recognition expert ruled Dainotto was under the influence of narcotics, according to LPD. Dainotto was released on recognizance.
