City of Lockport
POSSESSION: Robert V. Pippard, 37, 7366 Ridge Road, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Feb. 17. During a search of Pippard's vehicle, an officer discovered a pipe that later tested positive for cocaine content, according to Lockport Police Department. Pippard got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Elliott R. McClain, 40, 7132 Ridgewood Drive, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, third-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing Feb. 15. McClain allegedly punched and placed his hands around another man's neck, according to LPD. McClain got a ticket.
SHOPLIFTING: Thomas P. Mikulec, 50, 3010 Ewings Road, was charged with petit larceny Feb. 15 after an incident at Niagara Produce Lockport. Mikulec allegedly took two pounds of cold cuts from the store, according to LPD. Mikulec got a ticket.
LARCENY: William G. Harris, 32, 28 South New York St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Feb. 14. Harris is accused of taking $100 from a woman's bank account, by using her debit card, and taking $60 cash from her wallet, according to LPD. Harris was held for court.
LARCENY: Peter S. Durie, 52, 4378 Crescent Drive, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree offering to file a false instrument Feb. 13. Durie is accused of using another man's credit card to make purchases adding up to $455 a day earlier, according to LPD. Durie got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Tracy L. Chaffin, 48, 36 South New York St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Feb. 13, after a 4:06 p.m. traffic stop on West Avenue. Chaffin's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Chaffin got a ticket.
LARCENY: Jordan J. Hillman, 19, 30 Works Place, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Feb. 8. Officers responded to a complaint about Hillman going through a man's vehicle and when Hillman was interviewed, he admitted to possessing a pair of stolen backpacks holding an estimated $1,300 of contents, according to LPD. Hillman was released on recognizance.
ASSAULT: Shannon L. Richardson, 138 Grand St., was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief Feb. 8. Richardson is accused of kicking a woman during a dispute, according to LPD. Richardson was held for court.
Town of Lockport
DWI: Michael A. Stubbs, 22, of Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Feb. 16, after a 2:50 a.m. incident on South Transit Road, according to New York State Police. Stubbs got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Robert A. Woodruff, 36, 35 Prentice St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Feb. 13, after an 8:55 p.m. traffic stop. Woodruff's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Woodruff got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Gregory P. Pusateri, 39, 4293 Orangeport Road, Gasport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Feb. 12, after a 1:33 a.m. traffic stop on Cold Springs Road. Pusateri's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Pusateri got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Justine D. Crawford, 30, of Lockport, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Feb. 12, according to New York State Police. Crawford got a ticket.
MISCHIEF: Austin M. Haynes, 19, of Lockport, was charged with criminal mischief (intent to damage property) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (preventing an emergency call) Feb. 12, according to New York State Police. Haynes was held for court.
IMPERSONATION: Brian J. Korkuc, 27, of Lockport, was charged with false personation Feb. 11, according to New York State Police. Korkuc got a ticket.
LARCENY: Ashley M. Shackelford, 38, of Lockport, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny Feb. 11, according to New York State Police. Shackelford was held for court.
