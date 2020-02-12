Town of Lockport
MISCHIEF: Richard P. Hillman, 40, of Lockport, was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing on Feb. 9, according to New York State Police. Hillman was detained pending a court appearance.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Timothy J. Randall, 53, 5620 Ide Road, Burt, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Feb. 8, after a 12:42 a.m. traffic stop for no/inadequate headlamps on Hess Road. Randall's driver's license is suspended, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Randall got a ticket.
