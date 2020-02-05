Town of Lockport
DWI: Jonathan R. Kearney, 29, 787 Fernwood Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 26, after an 8:45 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. In breath testing, Kearney's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Kearney got a ticket.
DWI: Lewis G. Ackerson, 45, 6852 Hatter Road, Newfane, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 28, after a 4:14 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. In breath testing, Ackerson's blood alcohol content measured 0.25%, according to the sheriff's office. Ackerson got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Ian M. Henderson, 29, of Lockport, was charged with third-degree assault Jan. 27, according to New York State Police. Henderson got a ticket.
POSSESSION: Shuanna L. Thomas, 26, of Medina, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs Jan. 29, according to New York State Police. Thomas got a ticket.
ASSAULT: Carmel C. Woodard, 37, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief Jan. 31, according to New York State Police. Woodard was detained pending a court appearance.
PETIT LARCENY: Ross A. Tester, 20, of Lockport, was charged with petit larceny Feb. 1, according to New York State Police. Tester was detained pending a court appearance.
Newfane
UNLICENSED: Marcus A. Aughtry, 28, 478 Lake Road, Youngstown, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation, driving too slow and driving on the shoulder Feb. 2, after a 2:01 a.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. Aughtry's vehicle was stopped for traveling 35 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the sheriff's office. Aughtry got a ticket.
UNLICENSED: Deadrea F. Tyson, 19, 1349 Linwood Ave., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Feb. 1, after a 12:29 a.m. traffic stop on Townline Road. Tyson got a ticket.
DWI: Travis W. Morrell, 43, 3430 Ewings Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding and refusing a breath test Jan. 25, after an 8:43 p.m. traffic stop on Ridge Road. A sheriff's deputy initiated the stop upon clocking Morrell's driving speed at 73 mph in a 45 mph zone. Morrell agreed to a breath test but failed to provide a valid sample, according to the sheriff's office. Morrell got a ticket.
Pendleton
DWI: Gary A. Costantino, 64, 6528 Amy Lane, Lockport, was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 30, after an 11:33 p.m. traffic stop on South Transit Road. In breath testing, Costantino's blood alcohol content measured 0.13%, according to the sheriff's office. Costantino got a ticket.
