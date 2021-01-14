City of Lockport
UNLICENSED: Taurian D. Nix, 29, 541 Prospect St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Jan. 11. Nix’s driver’s license is suspended, according to Lockport Police Department. Nix was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant.
UNLICENSED: Lee O. Jones, 30, 1 Bewley Parkway, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Jan. 10, after an 11 p.m. traffic stop on Chestnut Street. Jones’ driver’s license is suspended, according to LPD. Jones was ticketed.
DUI: Peter S. Durie, 52, 4378 Crescent Drive, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right Jan. 8, after an 8:48 a.m. traffic stop on Vine Street. Durie, whose driver’s license is suspended, failed field sobriety testing and declined a chemical test, according to LPD. Durie was ticketed.
RAPE: Thomas E. Wolfe, 46, 13 William St., was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree coercion and rape Dec. 24, after police fielded a call about a woman screaming in a hallway in the apartment house where Wolfe resides. Wolfe was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Town of Lockport
DUI: Amber K. Rowlett, 39, 372 East Ave., was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 10, after a motor vehicle accident at Lincoln Avenue and Keck Road about 6:20 p.m. A witness told the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office that Rowlett exited the driver seat of an involved vehicle and rolled onto the ground. At the scene, Rowlett was unable to complete field sobriety testing, and she later refused chemical testing, according to the sheriff’s office. Rowlett was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNREGISTERED: Jael K. Chandler, 21, 6582 Dysinger Road, was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration Jan. 7, after a 3:29 p.m. traffic stop on Dysinger Road. Chandler was ticketed, according to the sheriff's office.
Pendleton
MISCHIEF: Brian R. Ramos, 22, 219 Butler Ave., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief Jan. 6. Hampton is accused of throwing rocks at a parked vehicle outside the Hampton Inn, South Transit Road, according to the sheriff's office. Ramos was ticketed.
Wilson
SHOPLIFTING: Caitlin E. McHenry, 22, 2657 Wilson Cambria Road, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 7 in connection with an incident at Dollar General, according to the sheriff's office. McHenry was ticketed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.