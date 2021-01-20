City of Lockport
ROBBERY: Myquaveon D. Jones, 18, 27 Saxton St., was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree obstruction of justice Jan. 19, in connection with a Jan. 13 robbery, according to Lockport Police Department. When approached by police at his residence, Jones fled to a house on Pine Street, where he was apprehended, LPD said. Jones was kept in custody pending arraignment.
UNLICENSED: Jason F. Hosfeld, 44, 131 Church St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Jan. 18, after a 6:01 p.m. traffic stop for illegal signaling on Waterman Street. Hosfeld's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Hosfeld was ticketed.
DUI: Brittany R. Few, 28, 36 Park Place, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident Jan. 17. Few is suspected of driving the vehicle that struck a utility pole near South Street about 2:25 a.m., according to LPD. Few failed field sobriety tests and was ticketed.
UNLICENSED: Harley S. Miller, 25, 252 Grand St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle Jan. 13, after an 8:02 p.m. traffic stop on Locust Street. Miller's driver's license is suspended, according to LPD. Miller was released on recognizance.
Town of Lockport
SHOPLIFTING: Adrienne L. Wissinger, 25, 11227 Ridge Road, Medina, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 8. Wissinger is accused of taking jewelry valued at $103 from Walmart, South Transit Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Wissinger was ticketed.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: David C. Griffin, 34, 6249 Bayview Station, Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation Jan. 13, after a 7:16 p.m. traffic stop on the 3500 block of Palmer Road. Griffin's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Griffin was ticketed.
