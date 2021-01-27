City of Lockport
BURGLARY: Deon M. Gill, 25, 42 John St., was charged with petit larceny and second-degree burglary Jan. 23, in connection with the Jan. 19 theft of coins from a vehicle and the Jan. 22 theft of $140 cash from a Spalding Street residence, according to Lockport Police Department. Gill was kept in custody pending arraignment.
DUI: Mariana S. Means, 22, 225 Chapel St., was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident Jan. 23. Means' vehicle matched the description of one of the vehicles involved in a collision at Mill and Clinton streets, according to LPD. Means failed field sobriety tests and was charged, LPD said. Means was ticketed.
Town of Lockport
ASSAULT: Gregory H. Davis, 57, 32 Harwood St., was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing Jan. 21. Davis is accused of throwing a metal chair at a man and trying to choke the man during a fight, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Davis was ticketed.
SHOPLIFTING: Kimberly A. Mullin, 37, 5347 Fiegle Road, was charged with petit larceny Jan. 22, after an incident at Walmart, South Transit Road. Mullin is accused of taking merchandised valued at $51 from the store, according to the sheriff's office. Mullin was ticketed.
Middleport
RESISTING: Taysha L. Coughlin, 27, 49 North Hartland St., was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault Jan. 19, after a self-reported altercation with a roommate at her residence. When informed she was under arrest, the sheriff's office said, Coughlin became combative, spit in a deputy's face and kicked at the rear window of the patrol vehicle. Coughlin was kept in custody pending arraignment.
Newfane
SPEEDING: Ashely E. Graczyk, 31, 591 East Ave., Lockport, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding Jan. 23, after a 3:56 p.m. traffic stop on Hatter Road. Graczyk's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Graczyk was ticketed.
Wilson
UNLICENSED: David C. Griffin Jr., 34, 6249 Bayview Station, Newfane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle Jan. 18, after a 9:56 p.m. traffic stop on the 3700 block of Beebe Road. Griffin's driver's license is suspended, according to the sheriff's office. Griffin was ticketed.
Cambria
POSSESSION: Cameron D. Babcock, 19, 1407 Quaker Road, Barker, was charged with underage possession of alcohol, speeding and making an unsafe lane change Jan. 25, after a 12:29 a.m. traffic stop in the area of Ridge and Green roads. A quantity of alcoholic beverage was found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Babcock was ticketed.
DUI: Pamela J. Downey, 50, 509 85th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 22, after a 1:40 a.m. single-vehicle accident on the 3100 block of Saunders Settlement Road. In breath testing, Downey's blood alcohol content measured 0.15%, according to the sheriff's office. Downey was ticketed.
